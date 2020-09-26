BATON ROUGE, La. • Mississippi State’s receivers had a field day in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense on Saturday.
Mississippi State beat No. 6-ranked LSU, 44-34, in the season opener. The passing game, led by quarterback KJ Costello, amassed an SEC-record 623 yards along with five touchdowns.
Entering the season, Mississippi State returned only 59 catches from last season’s entire team. On Saturday alone, MSU’s receiving corps caught 36 passes.
“KJ threw some good balls and we made some really good catches too,” Leach said of the passing game.
Kylin Hill led the corps with eight catches for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown, which included a 75-yard scoring catch in the third quarter.
Osirus Mitchell, who was MSU’s leading receiver last season, entered the game as a backup on the depth chart. He finished the game with seven catches for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns.
His second touchdown put Mississippi State up, 44-34, with a little over three minutes left in the ballgame.
“It was very soothing to me,” Mitchell said of the success the passing game had, compared to the struggles of last year. “This is by far one of the hardest offenses we’ve had. Even when practices weren’t mandatory, everybody was still coming. KJ is a great leader and brings everyone together. The sky is the limit for us really in this offense.”
Third-down efficiency
The Bulldogs passing attack was especially successful on third down. Mississippi State was 8 of 16 on third down, even with an average distance of 9.6 to go.
On third down, Costello completed passes of 25, 24, 31, 13, 43, 34 and 24 yards. Three of the five passing touchdowns came on third down. All three were on 3rd-and-9 or longer.
Costello was 7 of 11 passing on third down for 194 yards.
“There was a point in that game where I felt like if it was third and long the entire time, we might have scored even more points,” Leach said. “It seemed like our most effective down was third and long. Forget first and second down, just get to third and long. It was kind of a strange feeling out there.”