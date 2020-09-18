OXFORD • While former stars DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown shined as NFL rookies in 2019, the next generation of Ole Miss wide receivers gained little notice in a run-dominated offense.
Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led the SEC in rushing yards per game, and the Rebels were one of the top rushing teams in the conference and nationally in 2019.
Plumlee and the Ole Miss running backs were able to show their stuff 62.5 percent of the time, as the Rebels ran the ball on 512 of 818 plays.
When the Rebels did pass it was usually to Elijah Moore who led the team with 64 catches. The next-closest wide receiver was Dontario Drummond with 11.
Now a junior, Moore is back and figures to be a key piece in a more diverse offense under coach Lane Kiffin and coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Other receivers expect to be key pieces, too.
“You’re going to see us making plays a lot more than we made last year,” sophomore wide receiver Dannis Jackson said.
Jackson’s increased confidence is due in part to the game slowing down for one of the team’s fastest players.
At this point Kiffin doesn’t express the same confidence level. The coach earlier this week told local media he’d like to see more from the team’s second level of receivers to create depth behind Moore, Jonathan Mingo and perhaps Dontario Drummond or Braylon Sanders as the third receiver.
“There’s still competition for receiver depth,” Kiffin said.
The Rebels signed five wide receivers in the 2020 class, four of them on the early date before Rich Rodriguez – a veteran run-oriented coach – was hired as offensive coordinator.
Jackson and Mingo were ranked Nos. 10 and 12 on the 247Sports composite list.
The group also included the No. 53 receiver, Jadon Jackson of Bentonville, Arkansas, plus Drummond and Tupelo’s Jordan Jernigan.
Mingo started every game in 2019, but beyond Moore no one flourished.
Players say not only play-calling but freedom within the offense will make things different in 2020.
More restricted in last year’s scheme players now have options, decisions they can make as play unfolds before them.
“We’ll have a lot more opportunities to make plays. That’s all we needed,” Jackson said.
Well, that and maybe a little bit of good fortune.
Sanders, a senior, has struggled with injuries most of his career, often hamstring issues.
When he’s been healthy Sanders has also been productive. He’s averaged 17.6 yards per catch for his career. His career-long 57-yard reception at Mississippi State last season set the table for Moore’s short touchdown catch with 4 seconds left that had game-tying potential.
“This year I feel 100 percent, and I can’t wait to show what I can do when I’m 100 percent,” he said.
His teammates share his confidence, and Sanders believes in short time Kiffin will also.
“We will be ready come Sept. 26. We’ve been going out, getting prepared and having the right mindset. I can’t wait till the 26th and showing everybody what we’re capable of,” Sanders said.