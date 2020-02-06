OXFORD – Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy has issued a public apology after his arrest on a first-offense DUI charge earlier this week.
A left-handed sophomore, Nikhazy was a freshman All-American last season and is on course to be the Rebels’ starter on opening day against No. 1 Louisville a week from Friday.
“I can’t being to put into words how horrible I feel about my decisions and the attention it has brought to our team and this great university,” Nikhazy wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and the entire Ole Miss family for distracting everyone from our team and the season. I sincerely regret my actions and the way they have affected the community that has given me so much. Going forward, I will do everything in my power to represent this university in the best way possible.”
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco is scheduled to address media Thursday afternoon.