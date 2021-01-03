The Mississippi State women’s basketball team has a Top 15 matchup on its hands today.
No. 12-ranked Mississippi State hosts No. 13 Kentucky at the Humphrey Coliseum at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 24, but was moved to today after Mississippi State’s game versus Vanderbilt and Kentucky’s game versus Tennessee, both originally slated for today, were postponed due to COVID issues within both the Vanderbilt and Tennessee programs.
Mississippi State enters the game with a 6-1 record and a 1-0 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs opened up SEC play with a 69-62 win over previously unbeaten Georgia on Thursday. MSU is led in scoring by Jessika Carter with 16.7 points per game and Rickea Jackson with 16.6 points per game.
Kentucky is 8-1 this season with a 1-0 mark in SEC play. The Wildcats have won two straight, including a 75-64 win over Arkansas on Thursday. Kentucky is led in scoring by Rhyne Howard, the preseason All-SEC player of the year, with 16.7 ppg.
Howard isn’t the only threat that Kentucky has. Dre’una Edwards averages 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and Chasity Patterson averages 14.1 ppg.
Kentucky leads the all-time series, 14-12. Mississippi State has won five of the last six games, including a 77-59 win last season.