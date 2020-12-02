STARKVILLE – Nikki McCray-Penson knew her Bulldogs posed a large size advantage against New Orleans, and No. 6-ranked Mississippi State proved her right on Wednesday night.
MSU worked effectively inside to win 106-51 at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (2-0) scored 72 points in the paint while bigs Jessika Carter (6-foot-5), Sidney Cooks (6-foot-4) and Yemiyah Morris (6-foot-6) combined for 46 points and 19 rebounds.
The Bulldogs take the court again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at South Florida. The game will be broadcast on SECNetwork+.
“Some positives that I take away is that we shot 62% and for them being so small, we really scored a lot in the paint which was a big emphasis for us,” McCray-Penson said. “I thought we really dominated the paint like we needed to.”
The Bulldogs showed their might in the paint from the beginning. Mississippi State scored 14 of its first 15 points from inside the paint and led 25-9 after the first quarter. Eighteen of the 25 first-quarter points came from inside the paint while two more came from the free throw line.
Mississippi State pushed that lead to 57-26 at halftime while Carter and JaMya Mingo-Young each scored 11 points in the half.
Mingo-Young, a sophomore point guard, finished with a career-high 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting and added eight rebounds. She took advantage of her speed in getting to the post with 12 of her 18 points from layups.
“That was one of our keys tonight, just to be in attack mode,” Mingo-Young said. “I’m only 5-foot-8, so I have to play much bigger than that if I’m going to last in the SEC and I understand that. That’s what I do when I step on the court.”
Mississippi State didn’t let its foot off the gas in the second half and pushed its 31-point lead out to 55 points. The Bulldogs outscored New Orleans 72-12 in the paint and out rebounded New Orleans 51-16.
MSU grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and scored 23 points off second chances.
“Really, we just saw that they were smaller,” Carter said. “If you’re bigger than everybody, I feel like you should be able to produce in the paint anyway. … That’s what we did.”