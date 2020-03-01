OXFORD • It would take a monumental upset for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team to avoid the program’s first winless SEC regular season today.
The Rebels (7-21, 0-15 SEC) are at home against their rivals, No. 10 Mississippi State, in a 1:40 p.m. tip at The Pavilion.
Ole Miss, with a proud women’s basketball tradition, has posted one-win SEC seasons three times – in 2000 and 2003 under Ron Aldy and in 2018 under Matt Insell – since Van Chancellor went 439-154 from 1978-1997.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has repeatedly voiced strong support for second-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.
Missing the goose egg will require beating a Bulldogs team that spanked the Rebels 80-39 in Starkville on Jan. 26.
In spite of the odds MSU coach Vic Schaefer says, “I am preparing our team for an absolute war.”
The Rebels appeared in full retreat in Starkville when they trailed 30-6 after one quarter.
However, this is not the same Ole Miss team, McPhee-McCuin says.
She points to a 57-56 home loss to Alabama on Feb. 2. There was a blowout loss against No. 23 Arkansas, 108-64, on Feb. 16, but there have been other near-misses for the Rebels including a 77-66 loss at Tennessee on Thursday.
The rematch was a 45-point improvement from Jan. 9 when the Lady Vols won 84-28 in Oxford.
McPhee-McCuin says that game was an aberration.
“When we played Tennessee the first time we were in a bad space. I had just removed a young lady off the team, and we had a couple of other things we were dealing with internally. It just so happened they were next on the list. There was no way we could avoid it,” she said.
McPhee-McCuin says now she sees a team playing with better effort and cohesion.
What that amounts to against the Bulldogs (24-5, 12-3) who are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding remains to be seen.
“I fully expect them to play well,” Schaefer said. “They’ve got nothing to lose and everything to win.”
McPhee-McCuin replaced Insell after his 1-15 SEC season and in her first season went 3-13 in the face of mass attrition.
Lacking the plug-and-play older transfers she had a year ago and faced with adversity and an injury to a key freshman, the second season has gone from bad to worse.
McPhee-McCuin sees better times ahead next season with two key transfers becoming eligible and the arrival of the SEC’s highest-rated signing class.
“When they brought me in here Ross (Bjork) asked me to build, and Keith has asked me to build,” she said. “You cannot build something overnight, not from the state it was. I’m not naïve. I know I’ll be judged on wins and losses pretty soon, but I think that will take care of itself.”