Keith Carter, John Cohen

Neither Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter (left) nor Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen have announced proof of vaccine requirements to attend football games on their campuses.

LSU officials announced through the school’s official Twitter account Tuesday extra steps for fans who plan to watch football on the Baton Rouge campus this fall.

In its effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, LSU is the first SEC school to say it will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results within a 72-hour window.

While the COVID-19 landscape can change rapidly spokespersons at both Ole Miss and Mississippi State say similar announcements are not expected to follow soon.

Campus requirements in both Oxford and Starkville currently call for masks to be worn indoors.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

