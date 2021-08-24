No immediate plans for Mississippi State, Ole Miss to require vaccines for football games By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Neither Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter (left) nor Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen have announced proof of vaccine requirements to attend football games on their campuses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LSU officials announced through the school’s official Twitter account Tuesday extra steps for fans who plan to watch football on the Baton Rouge campus this fall.In its effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, LSU is the first SEC school to say it will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results within a 72-hour window.While the COVID-19 landscape can change rapidly spokespersons at both Ole Miss and Mississippi State say similar announcements are not expected to follow soon.Campus requirements in both Oxford and Starkville currently call for masks to be worn indoors. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Msu Lsu Sec Official Sport Immunology Mass Communication Medicine Covid Fan School Football Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists