HATTIESBURG — Ole Miss has been on this stage more than a few times. Southern Miss is trying to get to the promised land for the second time in program history. There is a lot at stake over the next couple days for both programs.
But in June, as Rebels coach Mike Bianco says, you can’t change what you’re about.
The Rebels and Golden Eagles play in this weekend’s Hattiesburg super regional for the right to advance to the College World Series. Ole Miss is in its third-straight super regional — the previous two didn’t yield trips to Omaha. Last year, the Rebels fell to Arizona in the Tucson super regional in three games.
Friday was a practice day for the teams though afternoon thunderstorms kept them off the field at Pete Taylor Park. There's a bettter forecast for today's 3 p.m. first pitch. The game will air on ESPNU.
Past super regional experience for Ole Miss might not be of much use come Saturday. And it’s really not supposed to be: Every season is its own beast, Bianco said, and every team has its own personality.
“You are who you are at this point,” Bianco said. “You don’t all of a sudden try to figure out to bunt more, or to hit and run more or do something different with your pitching staff. … Everybody that gets to this point is good enough. You just have to play well this weekend.”
Despite their familiarity — they’ve met 133 previous times, have played twice already this season and met in last season's Oxford regional — the 2022 edition of Ole Miss and Southern Miss are vastly different than previous iterations. Even the midweek versions the teams faced off with earlier this season look different than what will be on the field this weekend, particularly pitching-wise.
“You’re different every year, even if you return players,” Bianco said. “The players are older, they’re hopefully better. But they’re different. They mature, they have different goals, and they’re at different stages of their lives. And so I think that’s one of the unique things about coaching college sports is, every team is different."