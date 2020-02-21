STARKVILLE • Two of college baseball’s perennial powers – No. 10 Mississippi State and Oregon State – will meet for the first time this weekend outside of Omaha.
The Bulldogs and Beavers met at both the 2013 and 2018 College World Series with each school eliminating the other in those respective seasons. They renew their budding rivalry at Dudy Noble Field today at 1 p.m. and square off on Saturday at 2 p.m. and again Sunday at 1 p.m.
“We’re excited,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. “We scheduled this after the World Series two years ago. So kind of a big match-up between Oregon State and Mississippi State, two of the better programs in college baseball. We want to test ourselves.”
MSU beat Oregon State 5-4 and 4-1 in 2013 en route to a runner-up finish at the College World Series. It was a different story in 2018 when the Beavers won back-to-back games 12-2 and 5-2 to eliminate the Bulldogs and eventually win the national championship.
“Everybody knows that Oregon State has built a really, really good program this past decade and have had a lot of success,” said MSU shortstop Jordan Westburg. “We’ve also had a lot of success. They obviously had the upper hand the last time we met and I think we’re still a little pissed off about that.
“We’re excited for them to come in here for a really fun and competitive weekend of baseball.”
Oregon State is off to a shaky start so far in 2020. The Beavers went 2-2 at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona, beating New Mexico 11-4, splitting a pair of games with Gonzaga and losing 4-3 to BYU on Monday.
“I think you’re dealing with an athletic team with some older pitchers and some new hitters,” Lemonis said. “They lost some hitters from the last two years but they’re always talented. Their recruiting classes are always high so you’re going to be competing against talented kids, just maybe some newbies like we have in a couple of spots.”
One player Mississippi State (3-0) will not have available this weekend is ace right-handed pitcher JT Ginn. Ginn is experiencing some soreness in his arm after throwing three innings and 58 pitches in the season opener against Wright State last Friday.
“He has a sore arm and we’re having our doctors take a look at it,” Lemonis said. “We don’t know anything really yet besides that he’s not pitching this weekend. We’ll play it more after we get more from doctors and JT and kind of go from there.”
Graduate righty Carlisle Koestler (0-0, 13.50 ERA) will start in place of Ginn today against Oregon State junior southpaw Christian Chamberlain (1-0, 0.00 ERA).
Christian MacLeod and Eric Cerantola will continue their Saturday and Sunday rotation roles for the Diamond Dogs.
MSU right fielder Tanner Allen remains day-to-day after fouling a pitch off his knee last Friday.
“There’s a good chance that you’ll see him but we’re taking it each day as he comes in,” Lemonis said.