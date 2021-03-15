Mississippi State found itself on the wrong side of the bubble when the NCAA Tournament women’s bracket was announced on Monday evening.
It’s the first time in six years that MSU won’t be in the field.
MSU (10-9) reportedly declined an invitation to the 32-team Women's NIT. Ole Miss (11-11) will be in the WNIT field, with matchups and other details to be announced late Monday.
In the final release of ESPN analyst’s Charlie Crème’s pre-tournament NCAA bracket, the Bulldogs were the first team out and Ole Miss the third team out.
Ole Miss, hoping for an NCAA berth for the first time since 2007, had three wins against NCAA 4 seeds – two against Kentucky and one against Arkansas – but did not make the NCAA field. The Rebels went 4-10 in SEC regular-season play.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin campaigned for her Rebels after their SEC Tournament win over the Razorbacks calling Ole Miss “the team that beat the team that beat UConn.”
It was to no avail.
Former MSU coach Vic Schaefer did make the NCAA field with his new team, Texas (18-9), as a 6 seed.
Schafer led the Bulldogs to at least the Sweet Sixteen in fourth-straight seasons, with national championship game appearances in 2018 and 2019.