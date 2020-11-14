OXFORD • It’s unclear which South Carolina quarterback Ole Miss will see when the Gamecocks visit Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday evening.
COVID-19 issues at various schools have forced the postponement of four SEC games.
One of the three that are left is Ole Miss-South Carolina – which will kick off at 6:30 on the SEC Network.
Both teams are 2-4, but it’s the Rebels who’ll take the field with a little more pep in their step.
Ole Miss won its last game 54-21 at Vanderbilt on Oct. 31.
South Carolina, after a 2-2 start which included a 30-22 win over Auburn on Oct. 17, has lost 52-24 at LSU and 48-3 at home to Texas A&M.
Starting quarterback Collin Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, was benched against the Aggies. This week has been a competition for the job between Hill and sophomore Ryan Hilinski, an 11-game starter last year.
Back-to-back blowout losses had Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp answering questions about job security this week as his players defended him.
“We have a great group of young men in our locker room, and I appreciate their support,” Muschamp said. “We ride together. We need to win a football game. That would make everybody happy.”
The infrequently played series is split at eight games each with 13 of the last 14 decided by seven points or fewer.
South Carolina has won the last three meetings.
The last win for Ole Miss was in 2004 the first year of the post-Eli Manning Era. That’s when former Rebels coach David Cutcliffe used three quarterbacks – Michael Spurlock, Ethan Flatt and Robert Lane – and Ole Miss upset No. 25 South Carolina 31-28.
Way back when
South Carolina had strong quarterback play when the Gamecocks defeated Ole Miss 48-44 in Oxford in 2018.
Jake Bentley passed for 363 yards and two touchdowns and scored the game-winner on a 4-yard run with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left.
Muschamp says he may not announce this week’s starter until after pre-game warm-ups.
“They interact well. Both want South Carolina to be successful. They both want to be the starting quarterback, and only one guy can play. Both are talented, and we can win with both,” Muschamp said.
With plenty of video to study, Ole Miss players and coach Lane Kiffin have prepared for both quarterbacks this week.
While quarterback play has been inconsistent there have been other things the Gamecocks have done well.
Sophomore Kevin Harris is looking to become the first South Carolina running back in seven years to surpass 1,000 rushing yards.
Kiffin singled out the Gamecocks’ defensive line too.
“They run the ball really well at times, and they’ve got some really good defensive players … maybe like Kentucky,” Kiffin said. “Will does a great job. They’re really multiple with a lot of different disguises and pressures.”