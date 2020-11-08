In a normal open week, Ole Miss football coaches would’ve been scattered across the country taking in high school games and trying to find the next difference-makers for the Rebels.
Little has been normal about football during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Ole Miss did not play this weekend, nothing changed with regard to recruiting and the limited ways in which Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and his staff can engage high school prospects.
The Rebels snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday in Nashville with a 55-21 win over Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss returns to action Saturday at home against South Carolina in a 6:30 start on the SEC Network.
With the early signing date of Dec. 18 a little more than a month away, Ole Miss has a 2021 class of 14 commits that is ranked No. 52 nationally, No. 13 in the SEC, by 247Sports.com.
“Normally we’d have our coordinators here, and our position coaches would be out on the road,” Kiffin said. “I’d go to a Friday game. We can’t do any of that. There really isn’t a plan besides just call and Facetime kids.”
The class is heavy with wide receivers and defensive backs, most notably four-star wide receiver Bralon Brown (6-3, 190) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the highest-rated player in the class.
The staff is looking for junior college help at several positions including defensive line where East Mississippi end Jamond Gordon is already committed, and there’s buzz around Isaiah Iton, a tackle at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
Arkansas, Baylor, Maryland and others are also in pursuit of Iton, who has 16 offers.
Ole Miss recently received a commitment from three-star tackle Devin Lee of McDonough, Georgia. Lee had offers from Georgia Tech, Duke, Arizona State and others.
Kiffin and staff are also continuing their pursuit of Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer, the long-time Florida State commit.
Sources indicate the Rebels have more than a passing shot at flipping Altmyer, a four-start prospect.
He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 200 overall recruit, the No. 13 pro style quarterback and the No. 3 recruit in Mississippi.
Ole Miss is currently rated No. 4 nationally in total offense with sophomore quarterback Matt Corral at the wheel.
The Rebels also have sophomore John Rhys Plumlee and redshirt freshman Kinkead Dent on the roster.