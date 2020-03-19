While the NCAA has said it will allow spring athletes an extra season of eligibility, the same could be true for winter sports also, but basketball players might have to wait longer for clarity.
The NCAA announced its stance last week without details to implement a plan.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said he would be open to extending that eligibility to winter sports athletes as well … after the spring sports details are finalized.
Sankey spoke on a media teleconference on Wednesday, one day after announcing the cancelation of all SEC spring sports.
Amid rapidly changing events in trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the league had previously announced March 30 and then April 15 as dates it hoped to restart play after a suspension of several weeks.
SEC baseball players had their entire conference seasons canceled. Softball players played only one SEC series.
Track and field, tennis and golf teams are also affected.
In addition to men’s and women’s basketball, winter sports in the SEC include swimming, diving, indoor track and field, gymnastics and equestrian.
There were various levels of disruption.
Some sports had reached the championship level of play when cancelations began. Women’s basketball had completed its conference tournament, but neither the women nor the men had begun the NCAA’s basketball tournament.
Winter sports will also be considered for extended eligibility.
“I know that’s an agenda item nationally,” Sankey said. “I don’t have a prediction right now. I’m open to the conversation, but I think spring sports needs to move forward in a time-efficient manner. Then perhaps there’s a deeper look at what happens to winter sports eligibility.”
Planned SEC meetings still on the books
The league’s annual spring meetings in Destin are still a go, although alternate methods of conducting business are being evaluated and could be implemented depending on how the outbreak plays out.
Football Media Days set for July 13-16 in Atlanta remain on the books as well.
“We’re full steam ahead on our Atlanta planning for Media Days,” Sankey said. “Last Thursday I was full steam ahead on planning a basketball tournament. We’re going to prepare for disruption, but we’re going to plan as if in July we’ll have Media Days as scheduled.”
SEC practicing athlete distancing
When the league announced last Friday that play would be halted until April 15, it also said it would send athletes home and lock down campus facilities prohibiting players from getting in practice time in environments far superior to what most would find in their hometowns.
Before the Tuesday announcement, that was perhaps the biggest signal that spring sports were done.
“There was a lot of conversation, and it was a pretty aggressive step, but the need to create community distance was at the heart of the issue,” Sankey said. “You’ve seen Major League baseball teams that have sent people home. I’ve seen messaging out of NHL teams that says go home. You’ve seen states that have closed down gyms to stop the spread.”
Pro days are canceled
Hundreds of pro football scouts were scheduled to converge on the campuses around the SEC over the next couple of weeks to evaluate players for the upcoming NFL Draft.
However, pro days around the conference were canceled on Tuesday, including those scheduled at Ole Miss on March 25 and at Mississippi State the following day.
“Individuals can setup their own workouts, depending on what may be permitted with professional teams,” Sankey said. “...This is about the NFL gathering information and its teams. Given the limitations on our campuses and the limitations on public gathering, that’s what guided our decision making.”