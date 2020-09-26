OXFORD • Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore had a career day with 10 catches for 227 yards.
Moore missed tying the single-game record by 6 yards. Current Titans’ receiver A.J. Brown had 233 receiving yards against South Alabama in 2017.
Moore’s total is the most by an Ole Miss receiver in an SEC game.
Moore did not have a touchdown catch, though he did have one called back by holding.
Moore, a junior, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was the Rebels’ top receiver last year with 67 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns.
Social justice support
Both Ole Miss and Florida agreed in advance to an on-field demonstration for support of social justice.
Players from both teams took a knee as Ole Miss set up to receive the opening kick.
A delay of game penalty was called against the kicking team, Florida, which Ole Miss declined.
On the sideline, not all players took a knee.
Afterward, Ole Miss media relations released a statement on behalf of both teams:
“As members of the Ole Miss and Florida football teams, we recognize the impact of our personal platforms and are choosing to amplify the issues that directly impact us. Together we have chosen to take the opening series of today’s competition to acknowledge the unrest in our country surrounding the treatment of African-Americans. We will continue to support social justice efforts as members of the Southeastern Conference and members of our respective communities.”
Key Drive
The Gators covered 75 yards in two plays to start the third quarter, the last 71 when Kyle Trask found tight end Kyle Pitts in the middle of the field. Pitts got open against linebacker Jacquez Jones then outran Jones to the end zone. It gave the Gators a 35-14 lead in a game that had been tied minutes before.
Key Number – 46
Matt Corral, the Rebels’ passing quarterback, rushed for 50 yards, 46 more than John Rhys Plumlee who carried four times for 4 yards.
Next Game
The Rebels play at Kentucky on Saturday at 3 on the SEC Network.
Quotable
“That’s a top-five team. If you’re going to beat those guys you can’t make the mistakes that we made. To beat teams like that you have to play almost perfect. We did not do that today.” – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
Rebel Ramblings
Florida coach Dan Mullen, formerly of Mississippi State, is now 6-4 against the Rebels. … Ole Miss recovered an on-side kick, the first time the Rebels have done that since 2016 against Alabama. … Cornerback Keidron Smith led Ole Miss with 12 tackles. … Ole Miss got late SEC clearance for transfer cornerback Deane Leonard who had one tackle in the game. … Grad transfer tight end Kenny Yeboah had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, all in the fourth quarter. He was injured late, and his current status is unknown.