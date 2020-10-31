TUSCALOOSA, Ala. • Graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello started his fifth-consecutive game on Saturday, but was injured and left the game in the second quarter.
Costello led the offense for five drives before his injury. He finished the game 4 of 11 passing for 16 yards and had two rushes for zero yards. The Bulldogs went three-and- out on all five possessions.
He was injured on a 4-yard run where he was pressured and scrambled out of the pocket. When he slid, an Alabama defender’s knee collided with his head.
“We are still checking on it,” Leach said of Costello’s status. “He’s an important part of our team so we are definitely going to look after him the best we can.”
In his absence, freshman Will Rogers commanded the offense. Rogers finished the night 24 of 37 for 147 yards and two interceptions. Mississippi State had only one true scoring threat, but Rogers was picked off in the end zone by Dylan Moses to end it.
His other interception was a pick-6 by Patrick Surtain II.
Key Number – 18.5
Alabama’s DeVonta Smith averaged 18.5 yards per catch in his record performance. He finished the game with 11 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
Key Drive
Alabama took the life out of Mississippi State on its fourth drive. It was a three-play, 57-yard drive that ended with Mac Jones hitting Smith on a 53-yard pass to put Alabama up 17-0 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
Next Week
Mississippi State will host Vanderbilt (0-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Quotable
“It’s kind of like I told these guys. Everybody can work harder than they think they can and focus harder than they think they can. Well Alabama, through their process, learned and discovered that. We are just getting started here and we need to discover some of those things.” – Leach
Bulldog Bites
This is the first time since 2008 that MSU has been held under 300 yards for three- consecutive games. … There has been a pick-6 in every MSU game this year. … Linebacker Erroll Thompson finished with 11 tackles. That’s his fourth double-digit tackle game of the year.