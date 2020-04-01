OXFORD – The driveway. The unlevel hoop. The weathered and slightly misshaped ball.
They’re all making a college basketball comeback during the coronoavirus outbreak, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis says.
Nation-wide players have scattered amid social distancing and shelter-in-place orders.
Most teams would have completed their seasons by now as Final Four games had originally been set for this weekend, the championship game for Monday night.
While the cancellation of spring football has gained a lot of attention basketball players – even with their seasons complete – are missing practice time too.
“The hardest thing is there are no gyms open hardly at all. Usually these guys go home, and they’ve got some kind of weight facility they can have access to,” Davis said. “What you’re having to do is be creative. Like the old days, it’s the driveway, maybe some jump ropes, bands, ball-handling, maybe an outdoor court. All that is coming back into play in college basketball.”
Ole Miss finished its season 15-17 after an 81-63 loss to Georgia in one of only two SEC Tournament games played.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey canceled the event on March 12, its second day.
Davis, after leading the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, had a losing season for the first time in 13 years.
The NCAA requires that players take a week off after their seasons end, but now is a get-better time that Davis and the Rebels are missing. In addition to strength and conditioning work coaches during this time would be allowed to spend up to four hours a week in on-the-floor instruction.
“I really enjoy that time. You get more individual instruction with your players, evaluate tape, watch different things, set goals for next year,” Davis said. “During the season you’re around them every day, but it’s so hectic.”
Shuler to enter the draft
Devontae Shuler will be a senior in 2020-2021 if he chooses to return.
First he’ll put his name in the draft but without an agent to retain his eligibility.
Shuler did the same thing last year. The difference now is he and all who choose to leave school early have no chance to further impress NBA scouts at combines, all-star games and things of that nature. Those have been canceled.
Shuler averaged 11.7 points. 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 turnovers as a junior.
Players have until April 16 to enter the draft.
“From all indications, and we’ve had great conversations, Devontae is so excited about next year and kind of having really good ownership with our team,” Davis said.
Rodriguez recovering
Sophomore guard Luis Rodriguez is at home in Los Angeles recovering from wrist surgery.
He’s had three surgeries in his two years at Ole Miss with the wrist trouble following knee and foot issues.
It was the foot that caused Rodriguez – rated the No. 189 player on the 247Sports Composite list in 2018 – to miss this past season.
Rodriguez is doing light conditioning and running on his own and is contact with the Ole Miss training staff.
Roster shuffling
Ole Miss players Franco Miller and Carlos Curry have entered the transfer portal.
Neither Miller, a 6-3 guard, nor Curry, a 6-11 center, were a regular part of the SEC playing rotation last year.
It’s possible a third player will transfer.
Davis wants to add a guard and a power forward/center in the spring signing period.