FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. • A week ago the Ole Miss defense gave up nine touchdowns on 11 possessions to No. 2 Alabama.
The Rebels, through three games, had given up over 600 yards twice, over 700 yards to the Crimson Tide last week.
Kentucky gained “only” 559 yards but ran for 408.
On Saturday, during a game in which starting end Tariq Tisdale and starting cornerback JaKorey Hawkins missed for what is believed to be COVID-related issues, the Ole Miss defense was less than dominant but was far more productive than it’s been this season.
“We just came together as a unit and decided we wanted to come out and play better defense,” senior end/tackle Ryder Anderson said. “We were tired of the disrespect we’d been receiving. We had a great week of practice and preparation. In the end we didn’t have enough stops or turnovers to win the game.”
Anderson had a career-high 13 tackles, seven solo, with a sack and two tackles for loss. He had one pressure.
Anderson said he had a “couple of more edge rushes” with Tisdale out of the game.
Missing Yeboah
Tight end Kenny Yeboah had become a major weapon for with 15 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns through three games.
Quarterback Matt Corral looked for Yeboah several times during the game but threw to him just once.
The pass was incomplete.
Ealy gets 100
Ole Miss had just 43 rushing yards in the first half but had more success with Jerrion Ealy in the second half.
Ealy rushed for 26 yards on three carries on the touchdown drive that brought the Rebels to within five points in the final minutes.
He finished with 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries with a long gain of 15 yards.
It’s Ealy’s second-straight 100-yard game, and his 23 carries were a career-high.
Key Drive
Ole Miss took over at its own 14 with 3:46 left in a 26-21 game. On first down running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner lost 2 yards, and on second down Matt Corral threw his fifth interception, a pick-6 that ended the Rebels’ hopes for a late comeback.
Key Number – 78
Matt Corral had not thrown an interception since Week 1 – 78 straight passes – when he was picked off near midfield in the second quarter.
Next Game
Ole Miss is at home against Auburn on Saturday morning at 11 on the SEC Network.
Quotable
“There are really good coaches, and they’re going to copy (this). Once somebody figures out how to stop you, you better find answers to that.” – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss was 5-for-9 on fourth-down conversions. … Jerrion Ealy has a rushing touchdown in every game. … Linebacker Jacquez Jones, who missed last week’s game, tied a career high with nine tackles. … MoMo Sanogo’s first-down run with a fake punt was the Rebels’ first successful fake punt in four years.