BATON ROUGE, La. • Mississippi State’s newcomers made the most of their opportunities on the defensive side of the ball.
Tyrus Wheat and Jordan Davis, both transfers from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, were all over the field in Mississippi State’s 44-34 win over No. 6-ranked LSU on Saturday.
Davis recorded six tackles and had a critical pass defended on third down.
Wheat only recorded four tackles, but also had a sack and a pass breakup. His sack came on third down at midfield, and forced LSU to punt the ball for the third- consecutive drive in the first half.
Aaron Brule and Erroll Thompson were not to be left out, and both tallied 10 tackles and a sack on the night. They were two of three Bulldogs who gathered double-digit tackles on the night, behind Shawn Preston Jr.’s team-high 11 stops.
Freshman cornerback Emmanuel Forbes entered the game in place of an injured Martin Emerson Jr., and recorded one tackle and intercepted a Myles Brennan pass in the end zone.
Key Drive
Mississippi State gave up a touchdown and a field goal on LSU’s first two drives in the second half. After Brandon Ruiz’s 43-yard field goal to put Mississippi State up 37-34, the defense stepped up and forced a 3-and-out.
After that punt, Mississippi State went up 44-34 on a touchdown pass with 3:39 left in the game.
Key Number – 7
Zach Arnett’s 3-3-5 defense dialed up seven sacks and forced two interceptions in his SEC debut. Marquiss Spencer led the team with two sacks, while Wheat, Thompson, Brule and Jaden Crumedy each added one. Nathan Pickering and Kobe Jones had 0.5 each.
Next Week
Mississippi State will host Arkansas (0-1, 0-1) at Davis Wade Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Arkansas lost to Georgia, 37-10, on Saturday.
Quotable
“The guys in the back end definitely did what they had to do. Coach Arnett made the right calls and the front six did what they had to do to make the play,” Brule said of the pass rush.
Bulldog Bites
Mississippi State is now 6-10 against AP Top 10 teams since 2014. … Costello had 36 pass attempts at halftime, which was more than any MSU quarterback attempted in a game at any point last season. … Kylin Hill’s 158 receiving yards was a career high for the senior running back. It’s his first time to surpass 100 yards. … Saturday was only Mississippi State’s third win over LSU since 2000.