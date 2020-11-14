OXFORD • The 225 receiving yards for Elijah Moore marked his third 200-yard game of the season.
He had 10 catches for 227 yards in the season opener against Florida and 14 catches for 238 yards two weeks ago against Vanderbilt.
His 91-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina put him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season.
Moore now has 1,054 yards and eight touchdown catches.
In an effort to confuse South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin used Moore a number of times at running back – including on his fourth-down touchdown catch that put the Rebels ahead by 17 points in the final minutes.
On that play, Moore slipped out of the backfield and up the seam.
Moore rushed six times for 45 yards to finish with 270 all-purpose yards.
While Moore was the focus among the receivers, Braylon Sanders had a big day too.
Sanders drew his first start of the season in place of Jonathan Mingo and turned in four catches on four targets for 141 yards.
Logan recovers
Kiffin said during the week that he had reopened his kicking competition after senior Luke Logan missed two extra points and a 42-yard field goal at Vanderbilt.
Logan, however, handled all kickoffs and all place kicks against the Gamecocks.
He was 7 for 7 on PATs and hit a 22-yard field goal at the close of the first half to give the Rebels a 24-21 lead.
Key Drive
With Ole Miss ahead 45-42 after scoring with 12:02 remaining, the defense limited the Gamecocks to 15 yards on five plays and forced the second of only two punts in the game.
End Ryder Anderson and linebacker Lakia Henry combined for a third-down sack of quarterback Collin Hill, one of two sacks in the game for the Rebels.
Tavius Robinson had the other.
Key Number – 159
South Carolina has allowed 159 points in its last three games: a 52-24 loss at LSU, a 48-3 loss to Texas A&M and a 59-42 loss to Ole Miss.
Next Game
Ole Miss is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CBS kickoff at Texas A&M on Saturday, but COVID-19 issues with the Aggies could keep the game from being played.
Quotable
“I didn’t know I had 500 (passing yards) until they announced that on the big speakers.” – Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Rebel Ramblings
Attendance was 13,596 … The 91-yard Corral-to-Moore touchdown was the longest pass play in school history. … Ole Miss scored on its first drive of the game for the fourth time this season. … Moore’s 225 receiving yards were the third-most in school history. … Safety A.J. Finley had his team-leading third interception of the season in the first quarter, and the Rebels have forced a turnover in six games this season. … Henry led the Rebels with 10 tackles. … Mac Brown punted once for 44 yards.