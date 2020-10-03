LEXINGTON, Ky. • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, in evaluating his first win with the Rebels, likes the way his offense has responded to adversity in two weeks.
Ole Miss put up 615 yards and 35 points against Florida in a losing effort.
Then Saturday, on a day that it didn’t run well against a physical Kentucky front, the Rebels were able to counter in the passing game.
“We have to do what they’re giving us, and they’re a cover 3 team that loaded the box all the time. It was hard to run, look at Auburn,” Kiffin said.
The Tigers managed just 91 rushing yards against Kentucky last week.
Ole Miss rushed for 139 on 38 attempts, an average gain of 3.7.
“At times they force you by what they do to throw the ball, and at 24 for 29 we were pretty efficient at that,” Kiffin said.
Overtime streak ends
The game is the Rebels’ first overtime win since a 26-23 victory against Vanderbilt in Oxford in 2004.
That came between losses to Alabama and Wyoming in a 4-7 season.
Ole Miss had lost its last six overtime games.
Since that 2004 win, the Rebels have overtime losses at Alabama (26-23 in 2006), at LSU (23-20 in 2006), to Jacksonville State (49-48 2 OT in 2010), at Mississippi State (17-10 in 2013), to Arkansas (53-52 in 2015) and at Vanderbilt (36-29 in 2018).
It was the Rebels’ first overtime road win since 1999.
Key Drive
After Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo’s sack gave the Rebels possession at their 47 in a 28-28 game with 9 minutes, 10 seconds left, the Rebels quickly covered the 53 yards in three plays. Matt Corral passed 41 yards to tight end Kenny Yeboah on first down, and two plays later Jarod “Snoop” Conner scored from the 1 to give Ole Miss a 35-28 lead.
Key Number – Five
Ole Miss scored on five of six red zone opportunities. All scores were touchdowns, two rushing and three passing.
Next Game
Ole Miss is at home against Alabama on Saturday at 5. The game will air on ESPN.
Quotable
“I’m just doing my job and staying within the system. We’re doing a good job of holding each other accountable, and coach (Jeff) Lebby put us to work. It’s paid off.” – Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Rebel Ramblings
Corral had his fourth game with multiple passing touchdowns and accomplished the feat back-to-back for the first time. … Mingo, who had eight catches against Kentucky, had none last week. … Mingo became the first receiver not named Elijah Moore to post 100-plus receiving yards since A.J. Brown in 2018. … Freshman running back Henry Parrish had his first carry of the season, a 3-yard gain. … Sophomore linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk was credited with a forced fumble as the Rebels recorded their only turnover of the game near the goalline in the first quarter.