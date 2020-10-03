Kylin Hill’s absence loomed large over the Mississippi State offense on Saturday night.
No. 16-ranked Mississippi State lost to Arkansas, 21-14, in the home opener of the 2020 college football season. Hill, Mississippi State’s preseason All-American running back who led the team in receiving yards last week, was injured on his first carry of the game and never returned.
His one play was a seven-yard carry where his body seemed to go limp after the hit. He almost fumbled the ball on the play, but was called down by the officials.
Three plays later, quarterback KJ Costello threw an interception that was returned 69 yards for a touchdown to put Arkansas up 7-0.
Freshmen Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks played in Hill’s place, and while successful, could not break off the big plays that Hill is capable of.
Johnson and Marks had 19 combined carries for 76 yards and 18 combined catches for 85 yards. Between the 37 combined touches, only eight went for over five yards.
Key Number – 23
KJ Costello completed 43 of 59 passes for 313 yards, but 23 of his pass attempts went for six yards or less on Saturday.
At halftime, he had 22 completions and 14 of which were less than six yards. That was a result of Arkansas dropping eight into coverage most of the game and MSU never figuring out how to attack the zone defense.
Key Drive
Arkansas fumbled and Mississippi State started a drive on the Razorbacks’ 21-yard line, down 21-14, with 10:41 left in the game. The Bulldogs were then held to 1, 7, and 1 yards on consecutive plays and turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass.
Next Week
Mississippi State will travel to Kentucky on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the annual inter-conference matchup. Kentucky is 0-2 and lost to Ole Miss, 42-41, on Saturday.
Quotable
“I don’t know how many reps they had each, but (Hill) went down early. But I’d say both of those backs went got 40 or 50 reps a piece. That’s incredible tape to learn from and they’ll be watching that, if not tonight, then early tomorrow morning,” Costello said of the two backs coming in for Hill.
Bulldog Bites
Arkansas now leads the all-time series 17-12-1. … Mississippi State’s 43 completions is a single-game team record. … Tyrell Shavers set a career-high with three catches in the game. … Garrett Shrader made his first career catch in the third quarter.