OXFORD • Saturday night’s Egg Bowl ended quite differently for Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore than last year.
Moore, who was called for a unsportsmanlike penalty last year that resulted in the missed 35-yard PAT that cost Ole Miss a chance to tie or win, set a single-season school record in Ole Miss’ 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
He finished the night with 12 catches for 139 yards. With his 12th and final catch on Saturday, Moore set the Ole Miss single-season reception record with his 86th catch of the year.
That broke A.J. Brown’s mark of 5 catches in 2018. More impressive, Moore did it in only eight games.
“I just can’t thank God enough,” he said. “He put me in position to showcase my talent. I just can’t thank my coaches and all my teammates enough.”
MSU freshman Walley continues to shine
As well as Moore played for Ole Miss, freshman receiver Jaden Walley lit up the Ole Miss defense throughout the night. Walley finished with nine catches for 176 yards and averaged 19.6 yards per catch.
Walley has solidified himself as MSU’s top receiver and quarterback Will Rogers’ favorite target the last three weeks. In those games, he has 21 catches for 334 yards and one touchdown.
“I think it all goes back to practice and my preparation for the games,” Walley said. “I stay focused all week long and watch a lot of film. I come in early and just keep my body healthy.”
Key Numbers: 3 of 14
Mississippi State’s offense finished the game 3 of 14 on third-down conversions was forced to punt the ball six times. Ole Miss’ defense entered the game allowing a 51% completion rate to opposing teams.
Key Drive
With Ole Miss up 31-21 with 4:48 left in the game, Mississippi State drove all the way down the field but was stopped on third down and forced to kick a field goal. Mike Leach burned one of his two remaining timeouts on the drive.
After cutting the lead to 31-24, Mississippi State only had one timeout. The Bulldogs forced a punt but got the ball back with only 20 seconds left and no timeouts.
Next WeekEND
Both teams are off due to the SEC rescheduling games. Mississippi State’s next game will be on Dec. 12 at home to Auburn. Ole Miss has two games left, against Texas A&M and LSU, but neither game has a set date.
Quotable
“It’s really amazing, eight games against all SEC opponents. When I first got here I sat him down after watching his film and said you’re going to break the SEC record, not just the school record. When I said that I thought we would play 12 games plus a bowl game,” Lane Kiffin said of Moore’s record season.
Egg Bowl notes
Elijah Moore now has 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. … Mississippi State freshman QB Will Rogers set a career-high with 440 yards and three touchdowns. … Both Matt Corral and Rogers have not thrown an interception in three- consecutive games. … Ole Miss now leads the overall rivalry series 63-48-6.