OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was hoping to hear late Monday on an SEC presidents vote that could impact a Rebels secondary in need of an impactful player.
Ole Miss plays at Kentucky Saturday at 3.
Monday morning, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told local media that SEC presidents would soon vote on reversing a league rule that limits in-conference transfers.
“I was told we’re supposed to have more information today. I’ve not heard anything yet,” Kiffin said. “I think we’re supposed to find out. That would obviously change things.”
Ole Miss has been awaiting word from the NCAA on a waiver for Georgia transfer safety Otis Reese.
Ole Miss began the process of applying for the waiver then Reese reached campus in January.
Without the waiver and SEC clearance Reese and others in similar positions will have to sit out 2020.
Last week Reese took to social media to plead for an NCAA response. In an open letter he addressed to the NCAA and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Reese accused Georgia of opposing his waiver request.
A four-star prospect from Leesburg, Georgia, Reese was ranked the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask passed for 416 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in the Rebels’ 51-35 season-opening loss to the No. 5-ranked Gators.
COVID travel precautions
The first COVID-19 road trip for Ole Miss will include more buses but not more planes.
In an effort to provide for social distancing on the ride to the airport in Tupelo players will see an increased number of buses to choose from.
“We have more buses than normal, but I don’t know what that’s going to do because we’re going to get on a plane and then all sit by each other. It makes it look like we’re doing something I guess. It is what it is,” Kiffin said.
About the analytics
The first drive of the Rebels’ new offense showed promise but bogged down when Matt Corral was sacked on fourth down from the Florida 19.
The decision to attempt go for the first down rather than attempt a field goal of under 40 yards had nothing to do with the Rebels’ kicking game, Kiffin said.
“That’s analytics. The book said that. Whenever you follow the analytics you’re going to lean more toward going for things than what you’re used to seeing or grew up watching. That’s what the analytics say. People don’t really take in the value of seven (points) versus three and how big that is when it comes to numbers. When you follow (analytics) you end up going for it more than what you’re used to.”
Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan connected on only 11 of 19 field goals last year including 1 of 6 from 40-plus. Logan was wide right on a 42-yard attempt in the third quarter.