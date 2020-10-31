NASHVILLE • Three Ole Miss defensive players who had missed the last two weeks for what was believed to be COVID-19 concerns were back on the field against Vanderbilt.
Cornerback JaKorey Hawkins started the game, and end Tariqious Tisdale and cornerback Deane Leonard played in reserve roles.
Tisdale finished with three tackles.
Vanderbilt had not played since Oct. 10, a 41-7 loss to South Carolina. The Commodores had more scholarship players available than when their Oct. 17 game against Missouri was rescheduled, but they still had their issues.
Running back Ja’veon Marlow was out for violation of team rules, and starting safety Donovan Kaufman was not available.
Marlow had a career-best game with 17 carries and 83 yards against LSU but hasn’t played since.
Kaufman, also a key special teams player, has 15 tackles and a pass break-up this season.
Logan struggles
Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan had been perfect on 22 PAT kicks this season – including the game-winner in overtime at Kentucky – but clanked two off the upright against Vanderbilt. He also missed a 42-yard field goal attempt wide left.
Key Drive
Ole Miss drove 77 yards in eight plays and scored on Matt Corral’s 1-yard touch pass to Elijah Moore with 8 minutes, 26 seconds left in the second quarter.
After the Rebels had built a first-quarter 21-0 lead the score answered Vanderbilt’s first touchdown and prevented the Commodores from gaining momentum.
Key Number – 2
Ole Miss had two touchdown runs wiped out by holding penalties. Jerrion Ealy’s run of more than 60 yards came back, and so did a third-quarter run of John Rhys Plumlee.
Next Game
Ole Miss is open this week and plays at home on Nov. 14 against South Carolina.
Quotable
“I try not to focus on records. That’s not the overall goal. That’s stuff you go to after the game. It’s good to hear, a blessing, and I think God, but I just want to win. That’s the best feeling right now … that we won.” – Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore
Rebel Ramblings
Running back Jerrion Ealy had 95 yards on 15 carries narrowly missing his third 100-yard game. … Freshman back Henry Parrish Jr. got his most extensive action of the season with seven carries for 51 yards including a 27-yard run on his first carry. … Kiffin had talked about Parrish being used more this season, but he had just one carry for 3 yards going into the game. … Jarod “Snoop” Conner’s 1-yard touchdown was his fifth touchdown of the season and matched last year’s total. … Elijah Moore moved to fifth all-time career receptions list with 164. He passed Evan Engram and Donte Moncrief. … Ole Miss wide receivers have surpassed 200 yards in a game six times. Only Elijah Moore has done it twice.