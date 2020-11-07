STARKVILLE • Freshman quarterback Will Rogers earned his first career start on Saturday, and he helped lead to the Mississippi State Bulldogs to a victory in the process.
Rogers had played in Mississippi State’s last three games, including nearly 2 1/2 quarters last week against Alabama. He played every snap on offense and Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt, 24-17.
Rogers finished the game 35 of 46 passing for 226 yards and one touchdown. His one touchdown came on MSU’s fifth offensive play of the game, a 6-yard pass to Osirus Mitchell.
“We had a number of people unavailable today, so I thought he did a pretty good job working through that,” head coach Mike Leach said of Rogers. “I think in spurts where he did play well, I thought it was really impressive for a true freshman. … I think that Will stayed relatively composed and he rallied at the end.”
Rogers will continue to split first-team reps with KJ Costello, who is expected to return to practice next week. Leach said both quarterbacks are still week-to-week.
Freshman leaves
marks in history
Running back Jo’quavious Marks now owns two Mississippi State records just six games into his freshman year.
With his seven catches on Saturday, Marks set the school record for most catches by a running back in a single season and the most catches by a freshman in a season.
Marks leads the team with 38 catches this year, and has turned that into 161 yards for a 4.4 yards per catch average. He also leads the team in rushing with 37 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Key Number – 5
Mississippi State’s defense forced five turnovers on the night, which resulted in 14 points for the offense. Collin Duncan, Erroll Thompson and Marquiss Spencer each intercepted passes while Tyrus Wheat forced two fumbles.
Key Drive
After Wheat’s second forced fumble, Mississippi State put the game away with a 1-yard touchdown run by Marks. The drive was four plays for 13 yards. It broke a streak of seven-consecutive punts.
Next Week
Mississippi State will host Auburn (4-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Quotable
“He’s getting better all the time, too. He’s another guy I think is quite impressive as a freshman. He just steadily improves. He’s a guy that wasn’t intimidated and wasn’t one of those intimidated freshman. He came ready to play. … He’s certainly a big asset for us now,” Leach said of Marks.
Bulldog Bites
Mississippi State had four players reach double-digit tackles in the game. … Rogers set the single-game record for pass completions by a freshman with 35. … Mississippi State has won four-straight games against Vanderbilt.