STARKVILLE • Freshman Jaden Walley had another record-breaking night on Saturday.
Walley finished with eight catches for 100 yards in Mississippi State’s 24-10 loss to Auburn. That performance is Walley’s third-consecutive 100-yard receiving game. He had 115 yards at Georgia and a career-high 176 yards against Ole Miss.
He is the first MSU freshman to have three-consecutive 100-yard games and is the first MSU receiver to do so since Fred Ross in 2015.
He now sits at 562 receiving yards, which set the MSU freshman single-season record. He took the record from Mardye McDole, who had 510 yards in 1977.
Tackling milestone
With his 12 tackles on Saturday, senior linebacker Erroll Thompson reached 300 career tackles. He is the first Mississippi State player to do so since Mario Haggan in 2002.
Thompson, who has played in 48 games in his MSU career, has recored double-digit tackles in six out of the nine games he has played in this year.
“It’s really a blessing,” Thompson said. “That was something I looked at before the season and was something I wanted to accomplish. I knew it would be kind of a push with the 10-game season. So it’s really just a blessing and I’m thankful for my time here.”
Key Number – 8
Mississippi State converted only 4 of 16 third-down attempts and was 0 of 2 on fourth down. On third down, Mississippi State had an average third down distance to go of 8 yards while seven of the 16 attempts were 9 yards or longer.
Key Drive
Auburn drove 95 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a Seth Williams 32-yard pass from Bo Nix, to score the game’s first touchdown and go up 16-3 with 10 minutes left.
Saturday
Mississippi State will host Missouri (5-4) at 2:30 p.m. Missouri lost to Georgia, 49-14, on Saturday.
Quotable
“I just think I come to practice and practice hard every day and play as hard as I can. My quarterback just gives me a chance and I take the opportunity and make the best of it.” – Jaden Walley, on his record-breaking night
Bulldog Bites
Auburn’s 218 rushing yards are the most Mississippi State has allowed all season. ... The previous high was 208 to Alabama. ... Mississippi State has been held to under 300 yards in five games. ...Will Rogers’ second-quarter interception was his first interception since the Alabama game on Oct. 31.