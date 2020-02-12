OXFORD • They’re pitchers first.
Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund, the top two in the weekend rotation, are sophomore pitchers who were accomplished hitters at the high school level and could swing a bat for Ole Miss.
If they show themselves more proficient against their teammates’ college pitching.
Hoglund had a career batting average of .312 with seven home runs at DaySpring Academy in Port Richey, Florida.
Nikhazy was a lefty batter who played in the outfield when not pitching.
They have hit in intrasquad games, but neither had an in-game at-bat last year. That’s not likely to change.
“It’s tough when you’re a weekend starter. You have to produce more offensively than just your 14th hitter. Those guys are capable college hitters, but they’ve got to move up in the pecking order so to speak to really get significant at-bats,” Ole Miss coach Bianco said. “It’s not worth running them out there for the risk they could get hit by a ball or get hit running the bases or something else.”
Fast start for Dunhurst
Freshman catcher Hayden Dunhurst will start at catcher Friday in the vacancy left by Cooper Johnson.
Dunhurst lettered as an eighth-grader at Pearl River Central and in each subsequent season on his way to becoming the No. 44 overall prospect and No. 1 catcher in the 2019 class.
“He’s terrific, he really is. Personality he’s quiet, but certainly his skill set, he’ll throw it with anybody,” Bianco said.
Offensively Dunhurst has produced multiple home runs and extra-base hits in intrasquad games.
“We’re tough on catchers,” said Bianco, who played the position at LSU. “When I say that I mean demanding. He’s been able to take the coaching. He understands his role. He’s been able to get the signals, and he’s done great.”