TAMPA, FLA. • Casey Kelly finally got his moment in the spotlight.
Until Saturday’s Outback Bowl, the non-scholarship tight end, had likely been best known as the younger brother of Chad Kelly, one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history.
But with the Rebels missing a number of their top offensive playmakers, including tight end Kenny Yeboah, Kelly stepped up in his second- consecutive start. Yeboah opted out of the remainder of the season two weeks ago.
Kelly was the team’s top receiving target in the first half as Ole Miss built a 13-3 lead, totaling a team-high six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Later, his block sprung Snoop Conner for a third-quarter touchdown to answer an Indiana field goal and put Ole Miss ahead 20-6.
Kelly had just two catches in the previous nine games combined.
“Casey’s a hard worker,” Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral said. “He shows it. Always asking questions, always locked in. Doesn’t mess around a lot, really. He’s a serious person. I trusted him based on how he prepares for a game. I gave him a shot.”
Defense’s best day
Ole Miss took the field against Indiana ranked last in the nation in total defense and yards allowed per game. The Rebels were also without leading tackler Lakia Henry. Henry, a linebacker, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Despite it all, the Rebels put forth their best effort of the year. They held Indiana to 20 points, the fewest they’ve given up all season, as well as 369 yards of offense. Ole Miss opponents had been averaging 535.7 yards per game.
Key Drive
After Indiana tied the game at 20 with just under six minutes remaining, Corral orchestrated a 12-play 80-yard drive, capped by a 3-yard toss to receiver Dontario Drummond. Ole Miss stopped Indiana on downs to essentially end the game.
Key Number – 8
Corral completed passes to eight different receivers, despite being down his top-three pass-catchers due to opt-outs and injuries.
Kiffin’s New Deal
Ole Miss announced just over an hour before kickoff it has agreed to a new contract for Kiffin, though the new terms were not released. Kiffin was hired to replace Matt Luke in December of 2019.
Quotable
“Cool day for the program, for the players, for the fans. To win a bowl game after five years not being to one (and) the contract extension, showing both sides’ commitment to doing this thing, we’re just getting started. (The extension) had been in the works for a while. Really good timing.” – Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Rebel Ramblings
The first Outback Bowl appearance for Ole Miss was also its first postseason game since the Sugar Bowl in ealry 2016 … The Rebels are now 12-2 in their last 14 bowls dating back to the 1992 Liberty Bowl … Jacquez Jones led Ole Miss with 13 tackles … Ole Miss has the second-best bowl winning percentage in the NCAA … The Rebels played in a Jan. 2 bowl game for the seventh time … Corral became just the fifth Rebel ever to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a season.