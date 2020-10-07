OXFORD • If it’s surprising that Mac Jones has kept up with Tua Tagovailoa, it might also be surprising that Matt Corral has kept up with Mac Jones.
No. 2 Alabama visits Ole Miss on Saturday at 5 p.m. in what will be a matchup of two of the SEC’s hottest quarterbacks in Jones and Corral.
Jones has played under the microscope following in the footsteps of Tagovailoa, who rallied Alabama to a national championship win following the 2017 season and returned the Tide to the title game in 2018.
After Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury, Jones – a fourth-year junior from Jacksonville – gave a preview of what his time as the full-time starter might look like when he passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-45 loss at Auburn, then led the Crimson Tide to a 35-16 bowl win against Michigan with 327 yards and three touchdowns – including an 85-yard strike on the first play of the game.
Through two games in 2020, Jones leads the nation in passing efficiency with a 222.1 rating; Corral is third at 211.9.
“Who would have thought that these two quarterbacks are first and (third) in the country in quarterback efficiency?” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin asked.
Kiffin was the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-2016 and was there for most of Jones’ recruitment.
“I always thought the cool thing about Mac was everybody said, ‘Why would you go there with Tua?’” Kiffin recalled. “He didn’t care. He was very competitive but really confident in himself.”
Jones’ first six starts at Alabama compare favorably to Tagovailoa’s. His 72.5% completion rate is slightly less, his 1,893 passing yards more. Jones has 19 touchdowns and three interceptions over that time; Tagovailoa had 20 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Corral was labeled by many as the “passing” Ole Miss quarterback in 2019 when the Rebels ran the ball 62.7% of the time.
Success was spotty then. He completed 59% of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
The work pays off
Corral credits the new Ole Miss scheme and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for his fast start.
“Staying within the system is big for me. The hours we put in, the quarterback group as a whole, Lebby puts us to work, man, and it pays off,” he said.
Corral’s seven passing touchdowns over two games are the most by an SEC quarterback in SEC play since Bo Wallace had seven in back-to-back SEC games in 2012.
Corral was a clean 24 for 29 passing for 320 yards with four TDs and no interceptions in the Rebels’ 42-41 overtime win at Kentucky on Saturday.
He currently leads the SEC in completion percentage at 76.6 and ranks second nationally in completion percentage and total offense.
Kiffin says there are technique areas, like footwork, in which Corral can improve.
“It’s just calming down and cleaning up his feet in the pocket,” Kiffin said. “He’s kind of moving around a lot and making a lot of plays. There are times he could stay in there and set himself a little more.”