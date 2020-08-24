OXFORD – Ole Miss has announced its ticket-purchasing plan for football during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is based on executive orders signed by Gov. Tate Reeves, which cap attendance at 25 percent of bowl-seating inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and on guidelines previously released by the Southeastern Conference.
Ole Miss will host five games, all against SEC opponents, beginning Sept. 26 against Florida. Other home contests include Alabama (Oct. 10), Auburn (Oct. 24), South Carolina (Nov. 14) and Mississippi State (Nov. 28).
Kickoff times have not been annnounced.
Tickets will be available on a single-game basis and will be sold monthly.
In each purchasing session fans will be able to choose their preferred stadium section for the next month’s games.
Ole Miss will determine the reserved seats for each ticket-holder by socially distancing accounts within each section.
Purchasing priority will be awarded to fans who renewed by the June 15 deadline followed by Ole Miss Athletics Foundation priority points.
“We appreciate the diligence of our state and conference leadership in addressing these difficult decisions, and under their guidelines, our staff have developed a thoughtful plan to begin the season,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in a news release. “We ask the Ole Miss family for their cooperation and understanding as we adapt to the changes necessary in order to hold athletics events. While we’re all disappointed that we cannot enjoy The Grove this year, we look forward to providing a safe environment for as many fans as permitted at Vaught-Hemingway.
Masks will be required during entry, exit and any movement throughout the stadium.
No tailgating on campus will be allowed.