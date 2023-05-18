Ole Miss’ final series of the regular season began with a loss to Alabama on the road Thursday.
Alabama scored all four of its runs in the 4-1 win over the Rebels in the first four innings, and that was enough to put the Crimson Tide on top. The Rebels’ final two games of the regular season are set to take place Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss had been mathematically eliminated from an appearance at the SEC Tournament entering its series with Alabama.
Junior Xavier Rivas started on the mound for Ole Miss (25-27, 6-22 SEC), and he ran into trouble immediately. A walk, a hit and a hit by pitch loaded the bases, and Alabama’s Dominic Tamez knocked in a run. Rivas walked another run home, but he escaped the jam after that.
Alabama (36-17, 14-14 SEC) was held off the scoreboard in the second inning, but the Crimson Tide built on its lead over the next two innings. Andrew Pinckney crushed a solo home run in the third inning for the Crimson Tide, and Alabama added another run in the fourth.
While Rivas had some struggles on the mound early on, he started to find his groove after his difficult first inning. The junior finished the night with 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work while only allowing four earned runs on four hits, though he did walk four batters and plunked three more.
But Ole Miss’ offensive struggles from last weekend’s sweep at the hands of Auburn continued into Thursday’s series opener. After scoring just 11 runs in three games against the Tigers, Ole Miss was blanked through nearly seven innings against Alabama.
Ole Miss’ scoreless drought was finally snapped in the seventh inning. A two-out rally started with a pair of walks, and John Kramer brought one home with an RBI double. However, Ole Miss ended the frame by leaving two runners on base.
Kramer’s double brought Ole Miss within three runs, but that was as close as the Rebels would get. Ole Miss led off the ninth inning with a single and later recorded an infield single, but the Rebels couldn’t produce anything else with the tying run at the plate.
Junior Kemp Alderman was the only Ole Miss player to finish Thursday’s game with multiple hits after recording a pair of singles. The Rebels only had seven hits, but they drew five walks and left nine runners on base.
