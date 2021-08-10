Lane Kiffiin has Ole Miss in the national college football rankings -- at least to start the 2021 season. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Ole Miss debuts at 25 in USA Today coaches poll By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Aug 10, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amid high expectations from its finish in Lane Kiffin’s debut season Ole Miss is ranked No. 25 in the USA Today coaches preseason poll.The Rebels won four of their last five to finish 5-5 last season.Included in the run was a 31-24 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State in Oxford. The Bulldogs received two votes in the poll.The Rebels also defeated then-No. 11 Indiana 26-20 in the Outback Bowl. Indiana is ranked No. 17.The lone Mississippi voter on the panel of coaches is Will Hall at Southern Miss.Hall is in his first season with the Golden Eagles who received no votes. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Msu Sec Usa Today Poll Poll Politics Sport Indiana Rebel Vote Usa Mississippi Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists