Amid high expectations from its finish in Lane Kiffin’s debut season Ole Miss is ranked No. 25 in the USA Today coaches preseason poll.

The Rebels won four of their last five to finish 5-5 last season.

Included in the run was a 31-24 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State in Oxford. The Bulldogs received two votes in the poll.

The Rebels also defeated then-No. 11 Indiana 26-20 in the Outback Bowl. Indiana is ranked No. 17.

The lone Mississippi voter on the panel of coaches is Will Hall at Southern Miss.

Hall is in his first season with the Golden Eagles who received no votes.

