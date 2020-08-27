OXFORD – It wasn’t that the last system was flawed, it’s just something about this new system.
Ryder Anderson can’t put a finger on it, but he believes Ole Miss defensive players are making a connection with their new coaches.
It’s the third scheme in three years for the Rebels as they work under co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge.
After three years of ranking near the bottom of NCAA rushing defense statistics the Rebels showed gains in the 3-4 of defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre last year.
Ole Miss improved by 74 spots in the rankings and by 83 yards allowed.
Pass defense was another story.
In the sum of all parts Anderson felt like the Rebels left some plays on the table.
“There was nothing wrong with the schemes we ran in the past,” he said. “At the end of the day it comes down to players executing. We didn’t execute.”
Anderson, a senior end from Katy, Texas, was executing nicely last year until Week 5 at Alabama when he tore an ACL.
He had 14 tackles and 2 ½ tackles for loss through the first four games.
Now carrying close to 280 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame Anderson had been taking reps at tackle earlier in camp, one of several players getting ready to play both inside and out along a four-man defensive front.
As Ole Miss looks to replace interior playmakers Benito Jones and Isaiah Coatney, third-year sophomore KD Hill has put himself in position to earn the job at nose tackle.
At end, redshirt freshman Brandon Mack has been consistent through camp, and true freshman Demon Clowney has gotten the staff’s attention.
Recently Anderson has been working at end.
He says he has complete confidence in his surgically repaired knee.
“I’m confident in it now. There are those times where you don’t know about it, but it’s already been tested,” he said. “I’ve pushed through all that, and I feel great about it.”
He also feels great about the multiple 4-3 the Rebels are installing this month.
“I’m really comfortable and confident with the coaching staff and the players this year,” Anderson said. “It feels like everyone is more on the same page. You see busts, you see missed tackles.
"That’s part of the game, but there are things you can control always, and that’s your effort, running to the ball, your urgency to get lined up. We’re really focusing on those little things to make us a better defense.”