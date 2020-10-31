NASHVILLE • A 54-21 win was something less than a record day for the Ole Miss defense, but it did allow the Rebels to put up some of their best numbers of the season.
Ole Miss gave up fewer points it has in any other game and forced a season-high three turnovers.
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Rebels also got stops to get the ball back to the offense and allow Ole Miss to take control early with a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
“I would say we came out and played physical. We trusted each other. Like I said from the beginning, we have to trust each other to do the job,” outside linebacker Lakia Henry said.
Vanderbilt posted 421 total yards. The second-fewest allowed by the Ole Miss defense this season.
The figure might have been lower had the starters played the entire game.
“We were better. I wish we’d have had more turnovers. I thought we did well against the run, but they completed a lot of passes,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “When we got ahead we pulled our guys really quick, trying to get guys in to develop. That hurt us a little bit statistically.”
The defense gave up scores on three of 11 possessions. Vanderbilt punted five times, two of those on its first two possessions which allowed Ole Miss to build an early 21-0 lead.
One final stop
The Commodores penetrated the Ole Miss 20 in the final minutes when Seals connected with running back Keyon Henry-Brooks deep in the middle of the field, but Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk forced a fumble on the tackle, and AJ Finley recovered.
Defensive backs Tylan Knight and Miles Battle, offensive players a couple of weeks ago, saw action in their new roles.
Knight played extensively and finished with five tackles and a forced fumble.
Henry had his best game with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
“We’re coming. We always think we can play better,” Henry said. “We have to get better every week and focus on that.”