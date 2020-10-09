OXFORD • Whether by land or air, the Ole Miss defense has been victimized both ways this season.
No. 2 Alabama has been one of the nation’s most prolific passing teams in the first two weeks, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin expects to see more from the Crimson Tide run game on Saturday evening.
Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.
Both schools discussed contingency plans in light of Hurricane Delta’s projected track, before the game was moved 90 minutes from its original 5 p.m. kickoff time.
Alabama is third in the nation in pass efficiency, one spot behind Ole Miss.
The Tide (2-0) have run the ball 52 percent of the time through two games and are averaging 110 yards per game.
“I would expect them to try and get the running game going this week,” said Kiffin, who was the offensive coordinator under Saban from 2014-2016.
It’s not a bad guess.
Ole Miss gave up 408 rushing yards last week in a 42-41 overtime win against Kentucky, the first win of the Kiffin Era for the Rebels (1-1).
Senior running back Najee Harris was second-team All-SEC in 2019 and has scored five touchdowns on just 29 carries this season.
Harris weighs in at 230 pounds, his back up – Brian Robinson Jr. – at 228 pounds.
It’s not the run game that Ole Miss safety Jaylon Jones remembers most from Alabama’s 59-31 win over Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa last season.
Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 418 yards and six TDs in that game.
Tagovailoa is gone, but fourth-year junior Mac Jones (74.5% completion, 6 TD, 1 INT) has been more than capable.
Wideout DeVonta Smith is not gone. He caught five of Tagovailoa’s touchdowns last year and leads Alabama with 14 receptions this season.
“He’s a good receiver. He found ways to get open. He had a good connection with Tua, and he made plays when the ball was thrown to him,” Jaylon Jones said.
Although Kentucky piled up rushing yards Ole Miss was able to take comfort in slight improvement.
The Rebels gave up points on nine of 11 opponent possessions against Florida, seven of 12 against Kentucky.
In Lexington, three of those defensive stops came in the second half and allowed the Rebels to rally from a 28-14 early-third quarter deficit.
Jones said the Ole Miss defense needs to get better across the board, not in one specific area.
“In the second half things started to slow down a little bit,” he said. “We made some key stops. None of us are happy with the performance. There were way too many rushing yards. This week has been about focusing on execution, really locking into the game plan and getting better.”