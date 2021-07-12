Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Day 2 of the Major League Baseball draft as he was taken by Cleveland in the second round with the 58th pick Tuesday.
Nikhazy, a left-hander from Windermere, Florida known for a dominant curveball, earned the reputation as a fierce competitor during his Ole Miss career.
He went 12-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 142 strikeouts and 31 walks in 92 innings and earned first-team All-America honors by D1Baseball.com.
Slot value for Nikhazy’s pick is $1.22 million.
Four picks after Nikhazy’s selection San Diego drafted Mississippi State signee James Wood, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound outfielder who played last season at IMG Academy in Florida.
Slot value for Wood’s pick is $1.10 million.
Wood is ranked the No. 6 overall high school prospect and the No. 1 outfielder by Perfect Game.