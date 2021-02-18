The Ole Miss women’s basketball team has found a way to close out games of late and has a two-game win streak to show for it.
The Rebels go for a third-straight Thursday night at 7 at Arkansas.
Ole Miss hasn’t won three-straight SEC games since beating Auburn, Kentucky and LSU in succession in 2015, Matt Insell’s second season as coach.
That team won two games in the WNIT.
The Rebels (9-7, 3-7 SEC) are hoping for a strong finish and more than the WNIT.
“The next five games are all huge. We’re paying attention. We see that bracketology has us as the last four out. We have more than great opportunities the next five games,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “Any win would be huge.”
Ole Miss hasn’t played since a 67-62 win at Alabama on Feb. 11. The Rebels’ Feb. 14 game against Mississippi State was postponed by the threat of severe weather.
Ole Miss currently sports a NET ranking of 44, Arkansas at 33.
Before their recent success the Rebels had often given up late leads most recently at No. 20 Tennessee and at LSU.
The Baton Rouge loss was particularly hard to swallow as the Rebels committed 28 turnovers. That number was cut to 15 and 11 in wins over No. 14 Kentucky and Alabama.
McPhee-McCuin has emphasized composure and ball-handling, but she’s emphasized better second-half starts too.
“When we played the LSUs, Floridas, we lost the third quarter every time. That put us behind. We’ve been trying to win the third quarter, we’ve been trying to keep people off the foul line,” she said. “Basketball is a game of runs, you expect that, but (against Kentucky and Alabama) we did enough in the third quarter to give ourselves a chance.”