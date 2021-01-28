The SEC filled in the blanks on Wednesday, and the most intriguing game on the Ole Miss schedule may be on Nov. 6.
That’s when Hugh Freeze returns to Oxford.
Freeze was 39-25 in five seasons at Ole Miss. His departure was not based on the NCAA investigation that occurred during his tenure but for personal misconduct.
At times an early November non-conference opponent can also act as another open date. That won’t be the case with Liberty, which went 10-1 and finished ranked No. 17 in 2020, Freeze’s second season as coach.
It’s not the only “homecoming” on the Ole Miss schedule as Rebels coach Lane Kiffin returns to Knoxville where he went 7-6 in 2009, his one season as Volunteers coach.
The Vols, currently being investigated by the NCAA, introduced UCF’s Josh Heupel as their new coach on Wednesday.
After a shuffling of opponents in the SEC’s 10-game COVID-19 schedule a couple of Ole Miss foes moves to more familiar places on the Rebels’ schedule.
The LSU game, this time in Oxford, is back in the late fall, though not on Halloween night. That’s at different group of Tigers as the Rebels travel to Auburn.
The Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State returns to the final date of the regular season, Nov. 27.