Ole Miss' Gonzalez, Mississippi State's Yeager named first-team All-SEC By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal May 23, 2022

Ole Miss sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and Mississippi State senior second baseman R.J. Yeager were both named All-SEC first team on Monday, the conference announced.

Rebels senior first baseman Tim Elko and Bulldogs junior catcher Logan Tanner with both second-team selections.

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott and Mississippi State outfielder Hunter Hines were both All-SEC freshman selections.

Gonzalez hit .280 in the regular season with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs. He has an on base percentage of .417 and has walked nearly twice as many times as he's struck out.

Yeager, a graduate transfer from Mercer, led the Bulldogs with a .317 batting average and also led the team with 18 home runs.

Elko is fifth in the SEC with 19 home runs and third with 61 RBIs.

Tanner finished the season hitting .285 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs. Tanner was also named to the SEC's All-Defensive team.

Elliott emerged as one of the Rebels' weekend starters as the season went on. He appeared in 16 games with eight starts (3-3 record) and has a 3.29 ERA with 74 strikeouts to 25 walks.

Hines finished the season batting an even .300 and was third on the team with 15 home runs. He was second on the team with 52 RBIs.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.