OXFORD • As Ole Miss prepares for the start of the regular season there are high hopes that graduate transfer Romello White will be a thoroughbred in the lane for a team that needs rebounding help.
White has higher goals and wants to show Ole Miss fans early that he’s more than a one-trick pony.
When he sought to leave Arizona State, Ole Miss was an attractive destination for White. He had a previous relationship with assistant coach Levi Watkins who recruited White, an Atlanta high school star, to Arizona State. He also was intrigued by the idea of how he would fit into a Kermit Davis offense with the Rebels.
COVID-19 wrecked the non-conference schedule and has left teams scrambling, but Ole Miss is expected to begin the season Nov. 25-27 at The Pavilion in a four-team event that would include Jackson State, Arkansas State and Central Arkansas.
White is encouraged by how he’s progressed in preseason practice.
“Every day we do certain drills that help me get in the norm of staying low when I drive and shoot with confidence,” he said. “When we go live I can see the offense is getting me shots I’ve been wanting to take and knowing I could make.”
White (6-8, 235) was the No. 2 rebounder in the Pac-12 with 8.8 boards per game last season, but it’s not like he was an afterthought on offense.
He had eight double-doubles last year and scored 15 points or more five times.
White’s point totals may not have been to his liking, but his efficiency was impressive. His career 60.5 field goal percentage ranks second in Arizona State history.
While White hopes to become a more frequent finisher on offense, fellow transfer Jarkel Joiner, a 6-1 guard who returned to his hometown after two years at Cal-State Bakersfield, sees White as a great starting point.
“He can rebound the ball, see the floor. He’s patient, he’s a great screener, and most definitely he makes this team a better rebounding team,” Joiner said.
Primary goals for White have been extending the range on his shot and becoming a better driver from the free-throw line.
“I’m driving the ball more,” he said. “I’m shooting the ball better.
“I’ve cut my weight down, and I’m feeling more athletic.”