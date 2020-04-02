OXFORD – In an effort to remain safe amid the rising tide of COVID-19, the student populations across the country left their campuses.
Some returned to difficult realities, and it didn’t take long for unintended consequences to surface.
Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams, an All-American at Northeast Community College before signing with the Rebels, quickly ran into financial problems back home in Montgomery, Alabama.
Williams aired his frustrations on Twitter after about a week.
“We worked so hard to get out of the hood but (we’re) forced back to the hood. Still gotta pay rent so all our money’s gone, and I can’t swipe my ID nowhere in Alabama. Then if we get help it’s a ‘violation.’ I just don’t understand. And we supposed to survive off a stipend. It gets worse every day.”
As working families across the nation have learned the workplace may shut down, but the bills keep coming.
Scholarships are structured differently. Typically the cost of a meal plan is subtracted from the stipend, but still the average cost of a meal is much less than eating out multiple times daily.
In addition, it's likely athletes will be receiving a refund for unused meals. That's still in the works.
Early amid the rapidly changing landscape NCAA leaders seemed to give broad discretion to college administrators to think outside the box when it comes to helping athletes during the virus outbreak.
The College World Series was canceled on March 12, and the next day the official Twitter account of the NCAA posted this message: “The NCAA Board of Governors encourages conference and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions I, II and III to consider necessary adjustments to or waivers of rules where appropriate.”
The NCAA already had in place its Student Assistance Fund from which athletes can request help for special needs not normally covered by the stipend.
That fund is generally administered at the conference level. Typically the SAF requires an application process. It is not the avenue Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has taken to help with this immediate need. He also has not ventured into the gray area of modifying the rules.
Ole Miss is sending its athletes food cards weekly. Existing NCAA rules allow for one “incidental meal” each day.
“We’re just paying it out of the operational budget,” Carter said.
Earlier this week Ole Miss athletes received cards for Chick-Fil-A. Next week it’s Papa John’s.
“We’re doing various things to help out that are compliant,” Carter said. “Food has been one of the main concerns, but other things pop up daily.”