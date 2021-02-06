Ole Miss has the chance for an SEC sweep when it visits Auburn this afternoon.
It’s a 3 p.m. tip at Auburn Arena, and the game will air on ESPN2.
The Rebels defeated Auburn 72-61 on Jan. 6 for their first conference win. Ole Miss was coming off a loss at Alabama and a non-conference setback to Wichita State at home.
This time the Rebels are coming off a 52-50 upset win against No. 11 Tennessee, their first win against a ranked opponent since mid-January at Mississippi State two years ago in coach Kermit Davis’ first season.
The Vols shot 36 percent and converted just one of their last 14 field goal attempts.
“I feel like this is a huge boost for us,” Ole Miss center Romello White said on Tuesday. “We have been struggling the last couple games, but we’ve all stuck together. We talked about it. Coach was on us hard the last couple of days.
Pure energy
“We took that, and we came out with better energy on the defensive end for 40 minutes. It translated to offense too. We had a great game plan.”
Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia and MSU are all 4-6 in conference play and working to stay out of the last four spots in the standings which play on the opening night of the SEC tournament.
Auburn has an added piece since losing in Oxford, and Ole Miss will need to again put great planning and execution together.
The Rebels’ (9-8) frustration leading to the Tennessee game stemmed from back-to-back road losses at Arkansas and Georgia in which the Razorbacks and Bulldogs shot a combined 45.7 percent from 3-point range.
The Rebels, meanwhile, were just 3 for 29 behind the arc.
Guarding all spots on the floor will be more difficult against Auburn (10-9) than it was the first time.
Six-foot-one freshman Sharife Cooper, a McDonald’s All-American out of Powder Springs, Georgia, has played in seven games since then. He’s averaging 21.0 points, 9.4 assists and almost five rebounds.
Cooper had 19 points and nine assists when Auburn lost 91-86 at Georgia on Tuesday.
Davis hopes the Rebels can deliver an encore performance after the Tennessee game.
“Down the stretch we just made some really key winning plays, and our zone was terrific. Everybody in that 1-3-1 was so active,” he said.