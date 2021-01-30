If the woeful shooting of the Ole Miss Rebels has been a surprise to their fans, it hasn’t been to their coach.
Kermit Davis saw it coming. He’d like to see it going, but there are no clear signs that this is a phase with an end in sight.
Ole Miss (8-7, 3-5 SEC) is coming off a 74-59 loss at Arkansas and remains on the road today at 5 p.m. at Georgia (9-6, 2-6 SEC). The game will air on the SEC Network.
The Rebels missed their first 14 3-point shots in Fayetteville. They finished 1 for 16 behind the arc, the result being a clogged lane with little room to maneuver for center Romello White or for guards Devontae Shuler or Jarkel Joiner to drive.
“I saw (poor shooting) about the end of October. I didn’t know it was going to be this kind of struggle. I thought we’d get out of it. It’s kind of who we are right now,” Davis said.
Defense was the common denominator in back-to-back wins at Mississippi State and against Texas A&M, but the Rebels were not able to sustain that winning level against the Razorbacks who shot 41 percent from 3.
Davis wants the Rebels to hang their hat on defense. Saturday they’ll try to do that against a team they couldn’t solve at crunch time two weeks ago when Georgia shot 75 percent in the second half of a 78-74 win at The Pavilion.
Since beating Ole Miss for its first conference win, Georgia has beaten Kentucky but lost to Florida and South Carolina.
“We’ve got to play to our strengths, we’ve got to guard. We’ve got to guard better,” Davis said. “We’ve got to guard and rebound and be the toughest team in the gym. It’s the only way we’re going to have a chance to win.”
Davis’ 2017 Middle Tennessee State team went 31-5 and beat Minnesota in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.
The roster included 6-foot-7 Reggie Upshaw who got most of his 14.5 points a game in the paint, but he also shot in the low 30s from the arc knocking down 33 3-point shots that season.
Davis tries to recruit and play to that matchup advantage, to have a big guy who can step out to the perimeter, forcing the defense to go with him, and create space for the other big guy or the driving guards.
“When you don’t stretch it at those spots the floor shrinks in the post. Devontae competed, Jarkel competed, but we don’t have guards that are in the paint making others better. There’s a lot of traffic in there. It is what it is,” Davis said.