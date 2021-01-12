Ole Miss has used five different lineups this basketball season.
And sixth could be unveiled today at 6 p.m. at Exactech Arena in Gainesville as the Rebels take on the Florida Gators.
The game will air on the SEC Network.
Ole Miss split two home games last week winning 72-61 against Auburn but losing 75-61 to LSU.
The Gators had a rougher time losing at Alabama by 15 points and at home to Kentucky by 16. However, Florida owns an 83-79 win over LSU, the team that so thoroughly handled Ole Miss that Rebels coach Kermit Davis was calling out his guards in postgame interviews.
“Our guards couldn’t really make any plays … missed shots, 11 assists to 20 turnovers. We had balls at particular times in open spaces on the floor with open shots. You’ve got to make shots. We failed to do that, and I take full responsibility,” Davis said.
Davis said all starting jobs were up for grabs in the three practices between the disappointment against LSU and tonight’s second SEC road game.
“We’ll see who starts at Florida based on two days of practice,” Davis said.
At the beginning of the season Davis praise the depth of his team. He’s played at least 10 people most nights, and there and most guards have gotten plenty of minutes to try and impact the game by hitting shots.
The exception is Dimencio Vaughn, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from Rider, who is shooting 26.7 percent from the floor in 6.8 minutes per game. Vaughn showed an ability to get to the rim in late minutes against LSU but got only one of three shots to drop.
The plan for better backcourt play may rest with the development of freshman guard Matthew Murrell, the No. 39- ranked player in his signing class. He’s started the last two games.
A Memphis native who also played at IMG Academy in Florida, Murrell is averaging 18.3 minutes and shooting 30.2 percent form the floor, 26.7 percent from the arc.
“We all love Matt’s potential,” Davis said. “We know Matt can play better than he’s playing.”
The challenge for Ole Miss guards against the Gators may be in getting the ball inside where Rebels center Romello White is shooting 68.2 percent.
In losses by a combined 33 points last week Florida had trouble guard in the post.
Ole Miss guard Luis Rodriguez says the Rebels aren’t discouraged.
“It’s a long season. We’ve got more games to play, more basketball left. We go win against Florida, and it will put us right back where we need to be,” he said.