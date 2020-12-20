Rewind: LSU 53, Ole Miss 48
Thumbs Up
The Rebels scored 48 points without two of their biggest stars in wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
Ole Miss rushed for a season-high 307 yards.
Thumbs Down
Quarterback Matt Corral had six turnovers – five interceptions and a fumble with less than a minute left that cost the Rebels a chance to win at the buzzer.
Porous Ole Miss zone defense allowed LSU freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte to have a monster performance.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the GameDay Scouting Report)
Protect the football
It’s hard to win when you’re minus-5 in turnover ratio. Ole Miss forced only one turnover, an end zone interception by Keidron Smith of LSU freshman quarterback Max Johnson.
That wasn’t enough to off-set Corral’s give-aways as he was flustered by LSU pressure and forced throws.
Turnovers forced were a big reason LSU was able to upset No. 6 Florida a week ago, and the Tigers followed suit against Ole Miss.
Minimize Max Johnson
Johnson’s end zone pick was his only bad play, and it was offset by 435 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Rule the Red Zone
The Rebels have struggled in the red zone at times this season but were efficient in Baton Rouge with five trips and five touchdowns.
MVP
The Rebels were unable to cover Boutte who had 14 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns
Bottom Line
Bad as the Rebels were with their pass defense they forced LSU to punt five times and kick four field goals. On an average night for Corral that would have been enough for an Ole Miss win, but Corral’s turnovers made him far less than average.