Ole Miss, Mississippi State earn NCAA softball bids By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist May 15, 2022 Ole Miss and Mississippi State earned NCAA Softball Tournament at-large bids when selections were announced Sunday evening.Ole Miss will be the 2 seed at No. 5 national seed UCLA and will face 3 seed Loyola-Marymount (36-15) in the first round.NCAA regionals begin Friday.The Rebels have a recent history of going out West in postseason.They lost to UCLA in a super regional in 2017 falling in two games 8-7 in 11 innings and 1-0.Two years later the Rebels lost a super regional in two games at Arizona by scores of 5-2 and 9-1.Ole Miss (39-17) went 12-12 in the SEC regular season and 1-1 in the tournament defeating Georgia and losing to No. 1 seed Arkansas.UCLA will face 4 seed Grand Canyon.Mississippi State (33-24) will be a 2 seed in Tallahassee, Florida and will face 3 seed South Florida (44-14).USF finished third in the American Conference regular season.The Bulldogs knocked off LSU in the SEC Tournament before falling 1-0 to No. 3 seed Tennessee in 13 innings.Host Florida State (52-5) is the No. 1 seed in its regional, the No. 2 national seed.The Seminoles will face Howard. FSU didn't win the ACC regular season, but won the tournament and has won 14 straight games.The Bulldogs are hoping to reach a super regional — perhaps beyond — for the first time in program history.MSU lost in the regional championship round in the last two NCAA tournaments at Oklahoma State in 2021 and at Washington in 2019. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal.