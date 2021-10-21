LSU at Ole Miss
It’s kind of odd that Ed Orgeron’s first game after his LSU firing was announced is against the SEC school he coached first and against his long-time friend Lane Kiffin.
The same Lane Kiffin who has been mentioned as a candidate – one of many mentioned right now – to replace Orgeron as LSU.
Odd often happens in college football, and Orgeron and Kiffin are odd birds in different ways, Orgeron with his often brusk manner and hoarse Cajun dialect and Kiffin with his softer tone but blunt message backed by social media sarcasm.
Orgeron will step down at the end of the year.
He was 3-21 in SEC play as Ole Miss coach from 2005-2007, but he’s 5-for-5 in beating the Rebels as head coach at LSU.
The last time Ole Miss won in this series was in 2015 against Les Miles.
The Rebels, having gone through an NCAA investigation and sanctions since then, have their best team since that season.
Orgeron can really mess things up for the Rebels if he coaches LSU to a win Saturday afternoon on a day that Ole Miss retires Eli Manning’s No. 10.
Quite frankly, LSU didn’t look capable of beating too many teams when it was so thoroughly handled by Kentucky in a 42-21 loss two weeks ago.
The Tigers, though, upset Florida and have found a running game which should concern the Rebels even though the Rebels showed a defensive pulse against high-powered Tennessee.
Ole Miss held the Vols to three touchdowns, though Tennessee did rush for 222 yards.
In winning against Florida the Tigers still gave up 42 points and almost 500 yards.
I wonder how much Ed’s heart is in this game. Coaches are people too, and there’s no way an in-season termination isn’t a distraction.
I’ve never been a fan of the fired coach finishing the season, and there’s no better example of why that’s a bad choice than when Ole Miss was outscored 110-13 in Houston Nutt’s last three games in 2011.
One of those was a 52-3 loss to LSU.
LSU players will play hard because they’ve just gotten that taste of beating a good team against Florida. The question is how long will they play hard?
Early success for Ole Miss could go a long way in this game.
Ole Miss should be able to move the ball and score though this becomes less certain if Matt Corral is really injured.
The belief here is that Corral is sore but that Kiffin lit a smokescreen with his Monday comments on Corral’s health.
Just more odd from the odd birds.
Prediction: Ole Miss 49, LSU 40
The Beat Guys: Katz, Ole Miss; Krajisnik, Ole Miss.
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
I laughed at Dan Mullen’s halftime interview as Florida left the field against Vanderbilt in Gainesville two weeks ago.
The Gators led 21-0, but Mullen was unhappy with his players’ performance and was in no mood to talk about with anyone but them.
Florida would go on to beat Vanderbilt 42-0.
The take-away here is Florida has enough talent and depth and has been playing in the same schemes long enough to achieve the desirable result if showing some inconsistency along the way.
That’s not where Mississippi State is a year and a half into its time with Mike Leach.
The Bulldogs flashed and showed periods of strong play in their first four games but had only a 2-2 record to show for it.
The Texas A&M game two weeks prior to Alabama was State’s most complete performance in terms of execution. Even then there were 65 penalty yards.
It was proof enough that State can play well against a good defense.
The Bulldogs reverted against Alabama. Great teams will sometimes force your hand and make execution difficult, but when you add self-inflicted damage to that you get a 49-9 loss.
It didn’t have to be that way.
That brings us to Vanderbilt which for many SEC teams, as with Florida two weeks ago, is an easy win.
It looked like the Commodores of new coach Clark Lea would following that script when they lost their season opener 23-3 to FCS foe East Tennessee State.
But as often happens during a football season a team has improved, and at the mid-way point Vanderbilt has evolved into a team that can be overwhelmed by great teams but competitive against middle-tier teams.
The Commodores were manhandled by Georgia and Florida but last week nearly picked off South Carolina in a 21-20 loss in Columbia.
South Carolina had to go 75 yards in 1 minute, 46 seconds to win, but they did as Vanderbilt gave up chunk plays on the winning drive. The Gamecocks scored with 37 seconds left.
The Commodores are third in the SEC in red zone defense but 13th in scoring defense which means teams are scoring from beyond the 20.
This game wasn’t a laugher last year and won’t be this year for a more inspired team under Lea.
The good news is the Bulldogs have no reason to be overcome by the opponent’s logo as linebacker Jett Johnson said they were against Alabama.
There is the health of quarterback Will Rogers to consider, but the guess here is that’s more subterfuge than real.
If MSU executes it will be fine.
Prediction: Mississippi State 35, Vanderbilt 21
The Beat Guys: Katz, MSU; Krajisnik, MSU.
Recipe of the Week
Nashville Hot Chicken
The Contents: 2-4 tablespoons cayenne pepper (pick your heat), 4 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 tablespoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon salt.
The Process: Fry your chicken. I’ve used this more with tenders. Add ingredients to a mixing bowl and whisk. Brush over chicken.
It has a good flavor. The key is finding your comfort level with the heat.
Our Standings
Overall
Stefan 27-19, PA 26-20, Michael 24-22
Last Week
Katz 5-4, Alford 4-5, Krajisnik 3-6
This Week
South Carolina at Texas A&M
Alford: A&M
Katz: A&M
Krajisnik: A&M
Tennessee at Alabama
Alford: Alabama
Katz: Alabama
Krajisnik: Alabama
USC at Notre Dame
Alford: Notre Dame
Katz: Notre Dame
Krajisnik: Notre Dame
Clemson at Pittsburgh
Alford: Pittsburgh
Katz: Pittsburgh
Krajisnik: Pittsburgh
Oregon at UCLA
Alford: Oregon
Katz: Oregon
Krajisnik: Oregon
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Alford: Oklahoma State
Katz: Oklahoma State
Krajisnik: Iowa State
Kansas State at Texas Tech
Alford: Texas Tech
Katz: Kansas State
Krajisnik: Texas Tech