The March Madness bubble popped for Ole Miss on Sunday evening.
The Rebels, hoping for their second NCAA Tournament at-large bid in three seasons under Kermit Davis, were left out.
Instead the Rebels are a No. 1 seed in the NIT – one of four – and will face Louisiana Tech on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on ESPN2.
Mississippi State, less a factor on the NCAA bubble, makes the NIT as a 4 seed and will face 1 seed Saint Louis.
The Bulldogs won’t play until Saturday. They’ll have a 4 p.m. tip on ESPN.
Ole Miss (16-11) and MSU (15-14) could meet in the semifinals.
The Rebels were named as one of four “standby” teams should NCAA Tournament teams fall out for COVID-19 reasons. Louisville, Colorado State and Saint Louis would get that opportunity ahead of Ole Miss.
Teams have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT to show themselves in good standing with NCAA Tournament protocols.
Ole Miss made a February and March push for the NCAAs.
After back-to-back road losses to Arkansas and Georgia in late January the Rebels went 8-2 in their next 10 games.
They were able to overcome late losses at home to MSU and at Vanderbilt and remain relevant in the conversation with wins against Kentucky, Vanderbilt and South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.
The Rebels reached the “First Four Out” category with noted ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, a status they retained after losing 76-73 to LSU in the SEC quarterfinals on Friday night.
Lunardi considered the LSU game a “play-in” game for an at-large bid for Ole Miss.
Ole Miss reached Selection Sunday with a NET ranking of 53, three Quadrant One wins and a Basketball Power Index ranking of 41 – analytics they hoped would carry them into the field.
Bubble teams Syracuse, Drake, Utah State and Wichita State made the field ahead of Ole Miss.