Ole Miss, Mississippi State players honored on All-SEC women's teams By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Angel Baker, the leading scorer for Ole Miss, was named to the coaches All-SEC first team Tuesday. Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ole Miss forward Angel Baker made the All-SEC first team as conference coaches released their All-SEC teams Tuesday.Two local players were honored twice.Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter and Ole Miss’ Madison Scott made the All-SEC second team as well as the all-defensive team.The SEC women’s tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.A transfer from Wright State now in her second season at Ole Miss, Baker averaged 16.1 points in SEC play as the Rebels (22-7) won 11 conference games, their most in program history.Carter, a 6-foot-5, fifth-year senior from Waverly Hall, Georgia, was named to the All-SEC second team and also to the all-defensive team.She leads the Bulldogs in scoring and in rebounding with 14.7 points and 7.8 boards per game. She’s also shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.Scott, a junior from Indian Head, Maryland, is averaging 10.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor.Mississippi State’s Debreasha Powe, averaging 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, was named to the all-freshman team. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Mississippi State Sports Basketball Games And Toys Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you