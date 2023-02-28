OM Angel Baker

Angel Baker, the leading scorer for Ole Miss, was named to the coaches All-SEC first team Tuesday.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss forward Angel Baker made the All-SEC first team as conference coaches released their All-SEC teams Tuesday.

