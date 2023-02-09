featured SEC baseball coaches pick Rebels fourth, Bulldogs seventh in West division By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has been named to the SEC coaches preseason All-SEC first team. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Defending national champion Ole Miss has been picked to finish fourth in its SEC West division this season.Conference coaches released their preseason projections Thursday and say LSU will win the league championship.The regular season starts Feb. 17 with Ole Miss at home against Delaware and 2021 national champion Mississippi State at home against Virginia Military Institute.The Bulldogs are picked last in the SEC West.Texas A&M and Arkansas follow LSU in the West. After Ole Miss it’s Alabama then Auburn and Mississippi State.LSU received 11 of the 14 first-place votes.Ole Miss, Florida and Texas A&M received the other three.Tennessee is picked to win the SEC East followed by Florida, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri.Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named to the All-SEC preseason first team.Mississippi State had second-team selections in catcher Luke Hancock and outfielder Colton Ledbetter. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Mississippi State Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you